Funeral of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh: Live updates

(LONDON) -- The funeral for Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is set to begin at 3 p.m. local time, 10 a.m. ET, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9 at the age of 99, will not lie in state, palace officials said.

The funeral will be limited to 30 guests (excluding clergy and pallbearers) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apr 17, 9:49 am

William, Harry seen together in royal procession

Prince William and Prince Harry were seen together for the first time in over one year as they joined the royal procession. Standing between the brothers was Peter Phillips, Princess Anne’s son.

The last time the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex were seen together was March 2020 at the Commonwealth Day Service.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne and Philip's oldest child, also walked in the procession ahead of his sons, along with Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Queen Elizabeth II, traveling by car, joined the back of the procession as she mourns her husband of 73 years on a very public stage.

Joining the Queen in the car was Lady in Waiting, Lady Susan Hussey.

The procession follows Prince Philip's coffin, which was placed onto a Land Rover designed by Philip himself. It was repainted in military green at his request and he designed the open-top for his coffin, BBC News reported.

Apr 17, 9:39 am

Guests including Kate Middleton head to chapel

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall (daughter-in-law to Prince Philip and wife to Prince Charles) and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge were among the funeral guests who traveled by car to the chapel, as opposed to walking in the royal procession behind the coffin.

Also traveling by car are some of Prince Philip's grandchildren: Zara Tindall (with her husband, Mike Tindall); Princess Eugenie (with her husband, Jack Brooksbank); and Princess Beatrice (with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi).

Apr 17, 9:14 am

Royal family set to reunite at funeral

Members of the royal family -- including the Queen, her four children and grandchildren -- will gather in one hour to mourn Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip.

All 30 guests at the scaled-down funeral must wear masks and cannot sing, per COVID-19 guidelines.

The music at the service was selected by Prince Philip himself.

After the service, Philip will be interred in the royal vault in St. George's Chapel.

