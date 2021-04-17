Church shooting suspect indicted on capital murder charge

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2021 at 8:01 am

SMITH COUNTY — A Smith County grand jury indicted an Arlington man for his involvement in the Starrville Methodist Church shooting. According to our news partner KETK, Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 21, was reportedly evading Smith County Deputies and Department on Public Safety Troopers on Jan. 2. Officials said he hid in the Starrville church all night. Pastor Mark McWilliams, 62, found him before the Sunday service January 3, and was attempting to hold Woolen at gunpoint until law enforcement could arrive. Woolen and McWilliams struggled over the gun when the pastor was fatally shot. Another person, Mike Seller, was also shot in the shoulder. However, his injuries were not life-threatening. The pastor’s wife, Rosemary, fell during the scuffle and injured her shoulder. Woolen reportedly stole the pastor’s 2018 GMC truck from the church and was eventually arrested in Marshall. He remains in the Smith County Jail with bond set at $2 million.

