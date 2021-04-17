Biden administration rescinds Texas’ Medicaid plan extension

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2021 at 7:44 am

AUSTIN (AP) — The Biden administration has rescinded extension of a Medicaid waiver for Texas. The move came in a letter to Texas officials Friday. Texas has the nation’s most uninsured residents and for years has refused calls to expand the federal health insurance program. It is one of only 12 states that have resisted expanding coverage under a key provision of former President Barack Obama’s heath care law. Texas’ waiver had been approved through 2030 under an agreement worked out with the Trump administration. Federal officials now say they “erred” in that approval, citing a lack of public comment and notice.

Go Back