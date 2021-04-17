New Texas COVID-19 cases just short of norm; deaths top norm

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2021 at 7:42 am

AUSTIN (AP) — Newly reported COVID-19 cases in Texas have fallen just short of the state average for the past seven days. However, the state’s daily COVID-19 death toll was significantly above average. About 3,200 new cases, plus 273 cases previously unreported, fell two cases short of the state’s rolling seven-day average calculated by Johns Hopkins University researchers. But the state’s 83 new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday in Texas were well above the 61-death seven-day rolling average. The state estimated almost 65,000 active COVID-19 cases Friday. More than 2,900 COVID-19 sufferers were hospitalized in Texas on Thursday, the most recent total available.

Go Back