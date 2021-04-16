Raul Castro resigns as Communist chief, ending era in Cuba

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2021 at 7:42 pm

Breaking News: Raul Castro resigns as Communist chief, ending era in Cuba — Raul Castro said Friday he is resigning as head of Cuba’s Communist Party, ending an era of formal leadership that began with his brother Fidel and country’s 1959 revolution. The 89-year-old Castro made the announcement in a speech at the opening of the eighth congress of the ruling party, the only one allowed on the island. Full Story

