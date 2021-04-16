Colorado Avalanche have three games postponed after third player enters COVID-19 protocols

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2021 at 7:37 pm

By ESPN.com

The Colorado Avalanche will not play until at least Thursday after a third player was placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Friday, the league announced.

Three games are being postponed at this time: against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday and Sunday and against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

The NHL said in a statement that, pending test results, the Avalanche could reopen their facilities for practice Wednesday and play Thursday against the Blues.

The Avalanche had canceled their Friday morning skate before the postponement announcement. They had canceled the skate two other times in the past week, on April 9 and Wednesday, but had played that night both times.

Defenseman Bowen Byram and goaltender Philipp Grubauer were previously placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

