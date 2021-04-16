Jimmy Boeheim transferring to Syracuse Orange basketball to join brother Buddy Boeheim, dad Jim Boeheim

By JEFF BORZELLO

The Syracuse Orange’s men’s basketball program is getting a third Boeheim.

Cornell transfer Jimmy Boeheim announced his commitment to the Orange on Friday; he will join his brother, Buddy, and will play for their father, Jim.

“Back home to the place that made me fall in love with the game,” Jimmy Boeheim wrote on Instagram.

Boeheim, a 6-foot-8 forward, didn’t play last season due to the Ivy League canceling winter sports. In 2019-20, he averaged 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds, making 31 3-pointers in 21 games. He entered the transfer portal in the fall and will graduate from Cornell this spring.

“It just feels right,” Boeheim told the Syracuse Post-Standard. “I can’t wait. I’m really just counting down the days when I can get into the Melo Center. Just picturing my name on a locker there. My name on the back of a jersey. It’s honestly surreal. I never expected this was going to happen. My plan was always to stay at Cornell, graduate and use my eligibility up there. But given the circumstances of the last year, here we are. I really can’t wait. I’m counting down the minutes.”

Syracuse recently saw starting forward Alan Griffin enter his name into the NBA draft, while fellow starter Marek Dolezaj finished his senior season and will not use his extra year of eligibility. Along with Jimmy Boeheim, the Orange are bringing in top-30 forward recruit Benny Williams and Villanova transfer Cole Swider to help in the frontcourt.

Buddy Boeheim (17.8 PPG) enjoyed a breakout junior season for Syracuse and was one of the stars of the NCAA tournament.

The Orange were ranked No. 14 in ESPN’s initial Way-Too-Early Top 25.

