Tyler church continues COVID vaccine drive Saturday

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2021 at 4:55 pm

TYLER — The North Tenneha Church of Christ will continue hosting a first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend. Health workers will administer the Pfizer vaccine, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the city of Tyler, the event began Friday. The church will also host the follow-up second dose of Pfizer vaccines from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 7 and May 8. The clinic is open to anyone 16 years and older. You can get the vaccine without an appointment during the walk-in clinic. For those unable to come inside, a drive-through option is also available. The church is located on N. Tenneha Ave. in Tyler. For more information, call (903) 595-6442.

