Texas assault of Korean woman leads to hate crime indictment

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2021 at 4:29 pm

HOUSTON (AP) – Prosecutors say a Houston woman has been indicted on a hate crime charge after being accused of attacking a Korean woman inside her business. Authorities allege 24-year-old Keaundra Young repeatedly punched Jung Kim while she shopped inside Kim’s beauty supply store on March 17. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says a grand jury on Thursday determined the alleged assault was motivated by racial bias and indicted her on a misdemeanor assault charge with a hate crime enhancement. Young is Black and Kim is Korean. Jonathan Stephenson, Young’s attorney, says his client looks forward to having her day in court.

