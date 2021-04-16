Snoop Dogg and Meagan Good join ‘Day Shift’; Deborah Cox tapped for ‘Station Eleven,’ and more ‘F9’ news

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2021 at 4:13 pm

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BMI

Snoop Dogg, Meagan Good and more have joined Jamie Foxx in J.J. Perry's directorial debut, Day Shift.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix thriller follows Foxx's character as a hard-working dad, who simply wants to give his daughter a good and stable life, "but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international union of vampire hunters."

How to Get Away with Murder's Karla Souza has also joined the Day Shift cast, which includes Dave Franco and Eric Lange.

Deadline reports esteemed singer Deborah Cox has been selected for a recurring role on the forthcoming HBO Max sci-fi series Station Eleven, based on the international best-selling novel from author Emily St. John Mandel.

Lastly, the latest film in the Fast & Furious saga is headed global. Ahead of its North American premiere, F9 is set to debut in China and Taiwan on May 21st, according to Variety. Starring Vin Diesel, John Cena, Ludacris and more, the film hits theaters in North America on June 25.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back