Boil water notice issued in Marshall

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2021 at 4:03 pm

MARSHALL — The city of Marshall issued a boil water notice Friday due to a water line break. According to the media release the area impacted residents along Charlotte and Fair Street after a contractor hit a water main on the railroad tracks South of Houston and Ward Street. Workers had to replace a 10-foot section of the water main that directly affected that area. Under a Boil Water Notice, residents should either, use bottled water, boil water for two minutes, or use water in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized container.

Go Back