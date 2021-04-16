Patricia Arquette stresses “trust your instincts” when recalling her most awkward date

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2021 at 3:53 pm

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

(NOTE LANGUAGE) There is truth behind the phrase "Trust your instincts." Actress Patricia Arquette says she's sure glad she listened to hers when things became uncomfortable during a second date.

Responding to a Twitter chain where users spoke about their most awkward dates, the Medium actress recalled the time she dated a future convicted murderer.

Arquette, 53, decided that chain was the perfect opportunity to talk about her one-time fling with pro-skateboarder Mark Anthony Rogowski -- professionally known as Gator.

"Second date. Pro skateboarder. Really cute. Friends with my friends," the Oscar winner reminisced on Wednesday.

The date supposedly went well, but things came to a screeching halt after she leaned in for a kiss.

"We made out but something about how he kissed me freaked me out," reflected Arquette. "I gave him a fake number. Years later he killed his girlfriend."

Rogowski was convicted for the 1991 assault, rape and murder of Jessica Bergsten, a 22-year-old model, and was sentenced to 31-years to life in prison. He is eligible for parole in March 2023.

When Twitter users asked the Boyhood actress to explain why the kiss disturbed her, she explained in a follow up tweet, "It felt aggressive. Like pushing me back hard with his jaw and it felt like it was angry."

Arquette also recalled another time she was subjected to another aggressive kiss -- opting not to identify the mystery man -- and revealed after he bit her, "I started choking him and told him don’t ever f***ing do that to a woman again."

And while the actress joked that her experiences made her "overprotective" of her 18-year-old daughter Harlow, she ended her recollection by urging fans, "Moral to the story- Trust your instincts."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back