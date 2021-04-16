After a month, Chrissy Teigen is back on Twitter

Well, that didn't take long.

Less than a month after she left the social media platform, saying, "This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively," Chrissy Teigen is back on Twitter.

"Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol," she told her 13.1 million followers in her first post-hiatus post.

She added, "I choose to take the bad with the good."

When one of those followers asked what the 35-year-old former model and mom has been up to, Chrissy quipped, "I've just spent weeks saying tweets to shampoo bottles."

While her post garnered overwhelming fan support, as always, there are more than her share of naysayers. One replied with a gif reading, "Here's that attention that you ordered."

