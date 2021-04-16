Van Zandt county man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2021 at 4:18 pm

TYLER — A Wills Point man was sentenced Thursday to 97 months in federal prison, last September. According to the Eastern District of Texas, James Joseph Veeser, 59, pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography. Upon release from prison, Veeser must register as a sex offender. Information released in court, brought to light, the findings of an executed search warrant at Veeser’s residence in Van Zandt County. Authorities recovered computer equipment, and a forensic examination of the computer equipment revealed visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The videos and photos had been downloaded over a three year period between January of 2016 and January 2019. This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.

