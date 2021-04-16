Prospective jurors in Gregg County, no longer required to appear Monday

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2021 at 1:39 pm

TYLER — Officials announced Friday, that potentials jurors in Gregg County will not need to appear on Monday. In a prepared statement, Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway said, “One of the side effects of calling for a jury, whether is for a civil or criminal trial, is it provides incentive for both sides to see if an agreement or a plea is possible. As of today [Friday], all trials scheduled for next week have been resolved.” Officials say jury selection is scheduled to resume on April 26 at Maude Cobb Convention Center.

