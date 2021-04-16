Man dies after being struck by car in Longview

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2021 at 1:22 pm

LONGVIEW — A man died Thursday, after he was hit by a vehicle on West Loop 281 in Longview. According to our news partner KETK, Longview police responded to the scene just before 4:00 a.m., and found George Stoker, 47, on the ground in front of a car. Stoker was taken to a local hospital where he later died due to the injuries sustained. The accident continues to be investigated by detectives, who have interviewed the parties involved. If you have information regarding this, police ask you to contact them at 903-237-1170. You can also reach out to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online by clicking here.

Go Back