Roberts: ‘There is a strong light at the end of the tunnel’

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2021 at 1:05 pm

TYLER — In Smith County well over 150,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been given between multiple health entities in Tyler. So how long until people can do away with wearing a mask? The Northeast Texas Public Health District’s George Roberts told KTBB, “There’s a lot of questions right now about, ok, when can I stop wearing a mask, when can I stop social distancing, when can things get back to normal? The thing is quite frankly right now that is all under advisement. The CDC is looking at that right now. We have just been giving the vaccine for four months now.”

Roberts did say they are starting to see the impact of the doses, “You know the good news is that in our area our case numbers are down, our hospitalization numbers are down, so we see there is a very strong light at the end of the tunnel. In our community people are moving around a lot more than they were. So things are starting to move back to some sense of normalcy.” Set your vaccination appointment by clicking here.

Go Back