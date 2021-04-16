Tyler ISD hosts annual ‘Teachers Job Fair’ on Saturday

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2021 at 12:46 pm

TYLER — Tyler ISD will host their annual Teacher Job Fair on Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Tyler Legacy High School. Jennifer Hines told KTBB Friday, “Candidates will need to register and upload their information ahead of time. Once registration is complete, the candidate will receive a QR code to keep on their phone or print off. And that way when you’re at the job fair you can go around to all of the different campuses at the job fair and all they will have to do is scan your QR code and all of your information is right there.” Computers will be accessible at the event for those who need assistance with the registration process. Or to register now click here.

Hines went on to say, “TISD is one of the top five employers in our community, but also Tyler ISD is one of the highest payers for educators in the area. Teacher salaries begin at over $44,000 for first-year teachers, and teachers in specialized areas such as secondary math, secondary science, and bilingual receive additional stipends of up to $3,000. But the real kicker, is that TISD also privately funds its health insurance plans saving employees on average $600 a month or $7,200 a year for families.” The Teacher Job Fair will have COVID protocols in place.

Go Back