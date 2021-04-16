Courteney Cox Instagram verifies that she’s Monica, signs on to Starz horror comedy pilot

Courteney Cox has gone viral again, proving on Instagram that she's really Monica Gellar IRL. That is to say, the former Friends star took part in the "Tell Me Without Telling Me" social media game by confirming her meticulous kitchen would be indeed approved by her fastidious former Friends character.

"Tell me you're a Monica without telling me you're a Monica," Cox says to the camera.

"I'll go first," she continues, before opening a cutlery drawer that's arranged as meticulously as a surgeon's tray. She also displays spotless, well-stocked spice stations and an orderly pantry.

"I know," she then says apologetically. "Am I the only one?" she captioned the video.

The post had more than 1.4 million likes as of noon Friday, and counting.

Meanwhile, Cox has recently wrapped production on the forthcoming HBO Max Friends reunion, and signed a deal to star in the horror comedy series Shining Vale for Starz. She'll play the mom in a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a spooky house where "terrible atrocities have taken place." Her character, who's in recovery and was a formerly best-selling author of "Lady Porn" books -- think 50 Shades of Grey -- is convinced either the house is haunted or she's going crazy. Not the best environment to raise her typically unimpressed teenagers.

