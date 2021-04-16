Gal Gadot says Princess Diana inspired her version of Wonder Woman

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2021 at 12:22 pm

Warner Bros.

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman was inspired by Princess Diana.

Gal, 35, has been portraying the superhero since 2017, and during Vanity Fair's Cocktail Hour Live! event she revealed that the late royal and her character share similar characteristics.

"I remember watching a documentary about Princess Diana and there was a part where they said she was full of compassion and always cared for the people and that was like, 'Ding, ding, ding,' that should be the Wonder Woman we have," the actress shared.

Perhaps, it's no coincidence that Wonder Woman's name is Diana Prince. In any case, Gal added that she wanted her portrayal of the role to show "vulnerabilities and heart."

"… How can you connect to a goddess that’s super strong and has it all and [is] super perfect?" she said of Wonder Woman. "I wanted to show her vulnerabilities and heart."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back