Meghan Markle’s favorite maternity brand launches collaboration in time for Mother’s Day

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2021 at 1:46 pm

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- HATCH, known as Meghan Markle’s favorite maternity brand, just launched a three-piece shoe collection made for mom.

The Keds x HATCH Collection features three Keds favorites with new details from HATCH.

HATCH is known for their stylish and comfortable maternity wear but this is their first footwear collection.

Markle was often spotted during her first pregnancy wearing HATCH's maternity dresses and outerwear.

The new collection launched just in time to treat mom this Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 9.

"Since comfort is key, the shoes are thoughtfully crafted with super soft leather and cushiony footbeds. Plus, there’s width adjustability, added stretch and ventilation holes," Keds said in a press release.

The collection ranges from $65 to $80 and is available now at keds.com.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back