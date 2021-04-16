‘In the Heights’ to open Tribeca Film Festival June 9 — the first major in-person film fest since the pandemic

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

John M. Chu's adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical In the Heights will open the 20th anniversary installment of the Tribeca Film Festival on June 9.

The event, which runs through June 20, will be the first major North American film festival to be held in person since the start of the pandemic.

In the Heights' unveiling will be hosted in the New York City neighborhood in which the film takes place: the United Palace Theater in Washington Heights. The pandemic-delayed Warner Bros. movie's launch will also represent another first for the festival: Tribeca's opening night festivities will be screened simultaneously across all five New York boroughs in multiple open-air venues.

In a statement, Chu noted, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Tribeca for a city-wide takeover of In the Heights. New York, and specifically Washington Heights, is the lead character in our film -- its vibrancy and energy are unmatched."

He adds, "How incredible that after a year of isolation, New Yorkers from across all boroughs will have an opportunity to see it first, together, and join us in the celebration of life coming back."

For his part, Miranda said of the festival, "We’re so excited to welcome them uptown! This will be an unforgettable night at the United Palace. We can’t wait to share this musical love letter to our community, with our community, in our community."

The Tribeca Film Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, with partners Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 in an effort to spur economic growth following the terror attacks on the World Trade Center.

