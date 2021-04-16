Jeannie Mai reveals the romantic way Jeezy proposed to her

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy recently tied the knot, but on Thursday, the Talk co-host revealed the adorable way her husband got down on one knee and proposed to her.

Appearing on the new episode of Overserved with Lisa Venderpump, Mai, 42, disclosed a few never-before-heard details about her engagement to the "Put On" rapper.

"He was going to propose to me in Vietnam and because of the pandemic, he ended up recreating a kind of Vietnamese experience," the 42-year-old stylist gushed, saying he whisked her away on a date night in April 2020 and asked him to wait outside his home. "So I finally open the door and the entire condo had been filled with authentic lanterns... I could smell the foods of all of Vietnam. So sweet!"

Mai said Jeezy, 43, then led her by hand to the fireplace and got down one knee to ask her the big question.

After he told her "some beautiful things," Mai grinned, "The next thing I know I was screaming 'Yes!'"

The Dancing with the Stars alum expanded on what Jeezy said to her during the romantic proposal, recalling, "He just said how healing it is to find somebody who could love him and bring out the parts of him that he wanted to work on."

Mai and Jeezy tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on March 27, revealing they had to change their original plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the February passing of Jeezy's mother, Denise Jenkins.

