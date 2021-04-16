Vincent D’Onofrio teases second season return of ‘Godfather of Harlem’: It’s a “game of chess the whole season”

Vincent D'Onofrio, who plays Italian mob boss Vincent "The Chin" Gigante in Epix's Godfather of Harlem, says the second season return of the show will offer plenty of "unexpected" surprises.

"I don't want to tell too much about it, but it gets very cool in an unexpected way," D'Onofrio tells ABC Audio.

"And then, of course, because we're doing a drama, complications happen and it gets worse after that," he reveals. "It's about my character... and Forest Whitaker's character, Bumpy Johnson -- they're playing a game of chess the whole season."

According to D'Onofrio, Bumpy Johnson, who is his character's archenemy on the series, proves to be very challenging to eliminate. To that effect, the actor says that the "stuff between Forest Whitaker's character and [his own] is going to be surprising for the audience."

"I think we're going to show you many colors, so to speak, of what could happen between two men being such opposing figures," D'Onofrio says. "I would keep in mind for the second season, you're going to see these guys together more, looking at each other and having more conversations. And it's dangerous."

"And yet, there's a whole new thing coming as well," he teases.

Season two of Godfather of Harlem premieres April 18 at 9 p.m. ET on Epix.

