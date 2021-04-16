Early voting for May 1 election begins Monday

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2021 at 9:45 am

SMITH COUNTY — Early voting for the May 1 Election begins on Monday, April 19. Local races include elections for the City of Tyler, City of Hideaway; and Lindale, Bullard, Chapel Hill and Troup Independent School Districts. Early voting will take place at five polling places from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 19-23, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, April 26-27. Election Day will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at 15 polling places.The locations include The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson in Tyler; the Chapel Hill ISD Administration Building, 11134 County Road 2249 in Tyler; Bullard Southern Baptist Church, 716 N. Houston St. in Bullard; the Lillie Russell Memorial Library, at 200 E. Hubbard St. in Lindale; and the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, at 102 S. Georgia St. in Troup.

