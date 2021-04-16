‘Mythic Quest’ puts the pandemic behind it with a new special episode, “Everlight,” dropping today

Following its acclaimed "Quarantine" episode, shot remotely during the start of the pandemic last year, the characters of the workplace comedy Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet are moving forward, temporally speaking, with "Everlight."

The special episode about the goings on in the company behind the fictional titular video game Mythic Quest, drops today on Apple TV+, and sets the stage for the series' second season debut May 7.

"We decided very early on that as we were rewriting season two, that we wanted to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror," show star and co-creator Rob McElhenney tells ABC Audio. "We felt like, sure, let's jump a little forward into the future when everybody's vaccinated in the world is a return to a sense of normalcy."

He continues, "However, we would be remiss if we didn't at least acknowledge the fact that that return to normalcy is going to be really difficult for a lot of people to return back to an office, both practically and emotionally."

Rob adds, "And the thing is, we had to experience that as well, going back to work ourselves. So that made it a lot easier for us to write and then execute."

Meanwhile, while the folks at Mythic Quest gets back to normal, ABC Audio wanted to know when the gang at McElhenney's other show, the long-running FXX hit It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will be getting back to abnormal.

"Sunny wrote itself," Rob laughs. "I mean, 2020 it was an awful, awful year in so many ways, except for the writers room of It's Always sunny in Philadelphia. It's going to be very easy...to write that show."

Sunny will take a very different look at the pandemic when it returns for its 15th season this fall.

