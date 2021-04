Child found unresponsive in motel bathtub

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2021 at 8:01 am

TYLER — A 6-year-old child was found unresponsive in the bathtub of a Tyler motel. According to Tyler Police, officers were called to the Town House Motel on Gentry around 5:00 Thursday evening. The child was transported by ambulance to Christus Trinity Mother Frances where they are said to be in critical condition. The case is under investigation. Additional details were not available.

