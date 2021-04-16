Indianapolis FedEx shooting updates: Eight dead, several wounded at facility

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2021 at 5:50 am

(INDIANAPOLIS) -- Eight people were shot and killed and several others injured in a mass shooting Thursday night at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, according to local authorities.

When officers arrived at the scene just after 11 p.m. local time, it was an active shooter situation, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Genae Cook said during a media briefing.

Police said the alleged shooter "has taken his own life."

It is unclear how many people have been shot at this time or all their conditions, but multiple victims have been transported to various hospitals in the area, Cook said.

At least four people were transported to the hospital in critical condition and three others with various gunshot injuries. Police said hospitals have also reported multiple walk-ins from the incident.

"This is a sight that no one should see," Cook said during a media briefing.

The identity and motive of the shooter have not been released. FBI spokesperson Chris Bavende told ABC News the bureau will be assisting the Indianapolis police in the investigation of the shooting.

The names of the victims have also not been publicly released. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the names of the deceased once next-of-kin have been notified.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis," FedEx said in a statement early Friday morning. "Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence. The safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with investigating authorities.”

The FedEx facility is located near the Indianapolis airport on the 8900 block of Mirabel road.

