In Texas, GOP voting bills zero in on Democratic Houston

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2021 at 4:44 am

AUSTIN (AP) – The nation’s next big voting battle is underway in Texas. Legislation advancing in the GOP-controlled Texas Capitol could outlaw 24-hour polling places, eliminate drive-thru voting and make it a crime for elections officials to mail unsolicited absentee ballot applications. Put another way, Republicans would ban everything Democratic Houston did to expand ballot access last year, when the threat of the coronavirus made voting in-person more hazardous. Republicans have angrily rejected accusations that they are trying to suppress minority turnout, saying the measures only rein in powers county leaders never had in the first place. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott supports the measures.

