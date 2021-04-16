New Texas COVID-19 deaths top averages; new cases average

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2021 at 4:44 am

AUSTIN (AP) – It’s been a day of mixed results for COVID-19 in Texas, with new cases numbering below average but new COVID-19 deaths topping the average. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports almost 3,500 new cases Thursday. The addition of 225 previously unreported cases brings the new reports even with the rolling seven-day average of 3,680 as computed by Johns Hopkins University researchers. The state’s 84 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday in Texas are 16 more than Wednesday and 21 more than the rolling seven-day average. The state estimates more than 64,000 active cases, with more than 2,900 hospitalizations.

Go Back