Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine in health and safety protocol, expected to miss several games, sources say

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2021 at 8:15 pm

By ADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine is expected to miss several games after entering into the NBA’s health and safety protocol, sources told ESPN.

The Bulls called off practice Thursday because of health and safety protocol concerns, the team said.

Chicago’s playoff hopes have been dampened lately, as the Bulls have dropped four straight games to fall to 22-32. The Bulls are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference, holding the final spot in the play-in tournament.

LaVine is averaging a career-high 27.5 points per game this season.

