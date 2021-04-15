Bullard man convicted of two counts of first degree murder

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2021 at 5:31 pm

TYLER — A Bullard man entered a guilty plea to two counts of murder Thursday. The Smith Criminal County District Attorney’s office said that Harvey Martin, 55, agreed to both counts of murder in the first degree. The agreement was reached after discussion with the victim’s families, law enforcement, and the Smith County District Attorney’s Office. Martin will serve two life sentences to run concurrently, having no eligibility for Parole for at least 30 years. In December of 2018, Martin brutally shot and killed Caleb McGrady and Krista Newman. Martin, then drove to the police station and surrendered to detectives.

