Janet Hubert to recur on ‘The Last O.G.’; Robert Townsend to be honored at the Micheaux Film Festival

Veteran actress and Fresh Prince of Bel Air alum Janet Hubert has been tapped to star in Tracy Morgan's TBS sitcom The Last O.G.

Deadline has learned that Hubert will join the cast in a recurring role. She will play Miss May Miller, one of Roberta's oldest and dearest friends that shares her thoughts on Morgan's character, Tray Barker, and the questionable decisions he makes after serving fifteen years in prison for selling drugs.

Hubert, who recently squashed a decades-old feud with Fresh Prince star Will Smith on HBO Max’s Fresh Prince reunion, has a long list of credits that include The Job, The Bernie Mac Show, One Life to Live and If Loving You Is Wrong.

A date for Hubert's season 4 appearance has yet to be announced.

In other news, another veteran actor is being recognized. Deadline reports that actor-filmmaker Robert Townsend will be honored at the third annual Micheaux Film Festival.

The festival, which spotlights BIPOC creators and diversity, is set to be the first film festival back in L.A. theaters since the start of the pandemic.

The event will run virtually between April 26 to April 29, with the in-person fest to run between April 30 and May 2 at the AMC 15 Century City.

Townsend, whose credits include The Five Heartbeats, Hollywood Shuffle and Meteor Man, will receive The Oscar Micheaux Trailblazer of Excellence Award that will be presented by Micheaux's descendants.

The third annual Micheaux Film Festival, which is expected to highlight more than 180 films, will also have a lineup of panelists that include Jill Marie Jones, Maahra Hill, Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, Steve Pink, Deborah Riley Draper and more.

For more information go to www.micheauxfilmfest.com.

