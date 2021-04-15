After she boarded ‘Bullet Train’ with him, Brad Pitt popping in on Sandra Bullock’s ‘Lost City of D’

It's a double-shot that undoubtedly will get the gossip pages flapping. Brad Pitt will apparently follow his action film Bullet Train -- which featured a cameo by Sandra Bullock -- by reconnecting with the Speed star on another film.

The Hollywood Reporter notes the two Oscar winners will appear together in The Lost City of D, an action comedy in which Bullock will star with another Hollywood heartthrob, Channing Tatum.

Bullock, a producer on the film, saw a "fun" chance for a key cameo in the film, reports the trade, and Brad agreed to return the favor.

The Lost City of D has Bullock playing a reclusive romance novelist who ends up on an unlikely jungle adventure with with Tatum, who plays the hunky cover model often seen on her books.

Pitt's role is being kept under wraps, but as we've seen on Saturday Night Live and in Deadpool 2, he's willing to pop up even in the tiniest role for a laugh.

Lost City of D will also star comedian and actress Patti Harrison, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Harry Potter veteran Daniel Radcliffe.

