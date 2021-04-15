Advertisement

Chick-Fil-A releases numbers from annual 2021 soup drive

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2021 at 4:00 pm

TYLER — Organizers of Chick-Fil-A’s 2021 annual soup drive, announced Thursday, the event raised more than 3,800 bowls of soup and over 400 cookies to be given to the Salvation Army. According to our news partner KETK, for each bowl of soup or cookie purchased, a bowl and a cookie were donated. Joshua Johnson, who owns franchises in Lindale and North Tyler, said the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll, “We are very big on safe service and so one of the things that we’ve seen at our stores or had to make the decision to do was close down dining rooms, so that has impacted the amount of cookies and soups were able to sell.” Chick-Fil-A raised record numbers in 2020 with almost 6,000 bowls of soup.

