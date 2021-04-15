Advertisement

“Love your body without hesitation”: Hayley Hasselhoff celebrates as first European ‘Playboy’ “curve” cover model

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2021 at 2:35 pm

Tristar Media/Getty Images

Hayley Hasselhoff, the daughter of Baywatch icon David Hasselhoff, is proud of her body: so proud, in fact, that she's celebrating becoming the first "curve model" to be featured on European Playboy as a win for the entire body inclusivity movement.

Curve model was recently adopted by the fashion industry as a more body-positive descriptive than "plus-size."

In an Instagram post showing the sultry cover shot, the model and actress noted, "I am overcome with emotion around what this cover signifies for inclusivity and its greater purpose towards female empowerment."

Twenty-eight-year-old Hayley added, "I wanted to use this platform to express that you have the power to love your body without hesitation because of societies' standards of beauty."

Hayley's post also expressed that while her body type used to get her down, her photo shoot sends a strong message for May's Mental Health Awareness month.

"I feel empowered to be able to wake up and know that I get to live unapologetically myself..." she noted, hoping others would be inspired, "to face their fears of the unknown and to lead a life of purpose in which your body does not define you."

Hayley added, "If there is one thing I would tell my younger self it would be that you are worthy just as you are...I can only hope this cover will allow women to know that they are loved, valued and desired just as they are -- right here, right now."

On that topic, the cover model recently revealed a mental health initiative called "Check In with You."





