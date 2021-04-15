Advertisement

NAMI Tyler invites community to ‘awareness event’ this May

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2021 at 4:00 pm

TYLER — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Tyler is planning an event to raise awareness. On Thursday Elizabeth White told KTBB News, “It’s May 11, at Hollytree County Club from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $40 and that includes lunch. We are here to provide support for those living with mental illness, their family and friends.” White continued, “NAMI Tyler has been in existence for quite some time. It just has kind of awakened and people are getting more involved…I’ve been involved for only three years, and I’ve watched it grow considerably.” NAMI was established nationally in 1979. Read more here.

