Advertisement

Man sentenced for possessing pipe bomb in vehicle

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2021 at 1:25 pm

MARSHALL — A Marshall man was sentenced to six years in federal prison Wednesday. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of East Texas, Asa Harbarger, 57, peaded guilty to possessing a pipe bomb last November. Information in court, revealed Harbarger was working on a disabled vehicle and was approached by a Texas state trooper. The trooper learned the vehicle was stolen. Federal prosecutors say Harbarger did not have I.D. and gave a false name. Harbarger was arrested with outstanding warrants, then a pipe bomb was found inside the vehicle. An ATF inspection found the pipe bomb was capable of causing death or injury.

Go Back