Advertisement

Roberts on why the pause of the J & J was needed

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2021 at 12:58 pm

TYLER — On February 27, Johnson and Johnson received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this week, the U.S. put a pause on using the one dose COVID vaccine. NET Health’s George Roberts spoke with KTBB News about why, “It was enough of a concern to really do a pause and let them evaluate the data and see. Obviously, all of these vaccines had pretty significant clinical trials before they were deemed to be safe for they were released to the public. The information that I have is that neither the Pfizer nor the Moderna vaccines had seen this type of blood clot.”

Six women between the ages of 18 and 48, all developed the illness days and weeks after getting the vaccination.Roberts went on to describe the scenario of COVID vaccines given through NET Health. “When we give our vaccines right now, we have an observation area, and we observe people for a minimum of 15 minutes after they receive the shot. We have had a few situations where people have had reactions after the shot, but they have done ok. But, we want to make sure that people don’t have a reaction. In the clinical trials people that did have a reaction did so with-in the first 15 to 30 minutes. The women that suffered with reactions that caused the pause, did not have reactions until up to three weeks later. More than seven million people have received Johnson & Johnson shots in the United States, while another 10 million doses have been sent out across the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. NET Health continues giving out the Pfizer vaccine.

Go Back