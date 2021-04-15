Advertisement

Ralph Lauren reveals Team USA’s Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony uniform

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2021 at 1:05 pm

(NEW YORK) -- For a little over a decade, Ralph Lauren has dressed some of America's top athletes.

This year, the brand has given fans an early look at what Team USA will be sporting for the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony.

The company has also unveiled an associated apparel collection for the 2020 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams.

As seen in campaign photos, athletes are wearing crisp white, blue and red looks that include a drawstring jacket with an American flag on the sleeve, a Polo shirt, a striped belt and denim pants.

To create the latest uniforms, Ralph Lauren took an eco-friendly approach by using sustainable materials such as leather alternatives, Repreve recycled polyester derived from plastic water bottles and other renewable plant-based materials that are all manufactured in the U.S.

In addition to the uniforms, the label has also created a protective face mask made from U.S.-grown cotton.

"Following a year marked by isolation and strife, this summer's Games are a true testament to the resiliency of the human spirit and the universal power of sport to energize and unite the world," David Lauren, Ralph Lauren chief innovation and branding officer and vice chairman of the board, said in a statement.

He continued, "As we come together to celebrate and compete, we must also embrace our responsibility to protect the planet we all call home."

Lauren added that as a part of the brand's commitment, it will continue to invest in and scale sustainability innovations -- "dressing our nation's best and brightest athletes in timeless clothing that has been consciously created."

After being postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, opening ceremonies are scheduled to begin on July 23 and end on Aug. 8.

