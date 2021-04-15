Today is Thursday April 15, 2021

Program Schedules              Listen Live!
Advertisement

Texas trooper runs over, kills man lying on Austin street

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2021 at 12:22 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – Authorities say a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper struck and killed a man who was lying in a street near the state Capitol. The trooper was on patrol at the Capitol when he struck the man with his vehicle shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say they don’t know why the 50-year-old man was lying down in the street. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Texas trooper runs over, kills man lying on Austin street

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2021 at 12:22 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – Authorities say a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper struck and killed a man who was lying in a street near the state Capitol. The trooper was on patrol at the Capitol when he struck the man with his vehicle shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say they don’t know why the 50-year-old man was lying down in the street. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement