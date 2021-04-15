Texas trooper runs over, kills man lying on Austin street
Posted/updated on:
April 15, 2021 at
12:22 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – Authorities say a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper struck and killed a man who was lying in a street near the state Capitol. The trooper was on patrol at the Capitol when he struck the man with his vehicle shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say they don’t know why the 50-year-old man was lying down in the street. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
