Palestine man arrested on warrants now faces new assault charges on police

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2021 at 12:20 pm

PALESTINE — An East Texas man was arrested on multiple warrants. The city of Palestine said Thursday that Ladarrion Davidson, 23, of Palestine, had caused a disturbance at an apartment complex, then assaulted officers while being arrested. Officers determined that Davidson had six active warrants.Upon removing Davidson from a car, authorities say he was hiding in, Davidson assaulted some of the officer, then caused damage inside the police vehicle he was placed in. Reports state Davidson continued to be combative once arriving at the Anderson County jail, and threatening to kill officers and jail staff. Davidson’s bonds total is $300,000.

