Advertisement

Don Juans approved for long-term outdoor seating area

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2021 at 12:14 pm

TYLER — The Tyler City Council has approved a temporary right-of-way agreement with Don Juan on the Square for a long-term outdoor seating area. On Thursday, Adriana Rodriguez told KTBB News, “Last year we were in the middle of a pandemic and there were a lot of capacity restrictions and they wanted a different way to be able to still have people and still serve the community, but still be safe. The best way we found to do that, was to allow them to have a temporary space outside with tables and kind of like an outside seating area.”

Don Juan’s on the Square plans to have the outdoor seating open for customers by fall. After the success of two-month temporary agreement the restaurant had their motion for a five-year contract for outdoor seating approved. Rodriguez said the city is hopeful that more downtown restaurants will do the same, “They are going to do a deck with a seating area. We love to see people downtown. This really encourages people to come visit. It’s welcoming and engaging for people, if you see people you want to stay and you want to be a part of the community.” Downtown businesses interested in pursuing additional outdoor seating should contact the Main Street Department for information at 903-593-6905.

Go Back