Adepero Oduye discusses her “effortless” bond with Anthony Mackie on ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’

Adepero Oduye says it was "effortless" to star alongside Avengers alum, Anthony Mackie, on the hit Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Oduye, who plays Sarah, the sister of Mackie's Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, tells ABC Audio that having Mackie as her brother was "pretty awesome."

"I think it lends itself to the fact that Anthony is just super grounded, generous," she says. "I think it also lends itself that we both come from large families. So we understand that sibling dynamic."

That understanding, Oduye explains, allowed her and Mackie to also "play around in all the best ways."

"Having siblings can be a pain at times, depending on where you are in the set, but largely it is absolutely wonderful," she says. "And just getting to portray a brother [and] sister in this way -- I've never quite seen it -- to be honest."

The actress believes that their organic on-screen chemistry is also a direct result of having a great script.

"It's definitely in the writing," she notes. "So I think that's a great combination."

While Oduye's sibling bond and influence on Mackie appears to be her biggest storyline on the show, the U.K. star says there's other muscles she'd like to flex on the action series.

"And I as Adepero, I would say, 'Yes, I would very, very much be interested in kicking some butt,'" she laughs.

New episodes of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier drop Fridays on Disney+.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.