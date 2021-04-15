CHEROKEE COUNTY — A Jacksonville man died after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Bradley Thomas Price, 64, was walking in the area of South Jackson Street and HWY 69 when he was hit by a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Randy McDaniel, a Jacksonville resident. Price was taken to UT Health Emergency Room in Jacksonville before being flown to UT Health in Tyler. Price died from his injuries on Wednesday, April 14. Surveillance from a nearby business shows that he was walking in the road when he was hit, according to police. An investigation revealed that McDaniel was not impaired at the time of the crash and was not injured. No charges will be filed against him.

Jacksonville man dies after being hit by a car

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2021 at 10:34 am

