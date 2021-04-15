Advertisement

Wyatt Pike reveals why he left ‘American Idol’

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2021 at 8:53 am

ABC/Eric McCandless

Wyatt Pike is speaking out about his sudden departure from American Idol.

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old singer broke his silence and shared the reasoning behind the big decision.

Alongside a selfie, Pike wrote, "I had to leave the @AmericanIdol competition for personal reasons but am so thankful I get to play music for the rest of my life."

He added a message to the remaining contestants by writing, "miss you all, good luck" and thanked everyone for their support before teasing, "do stick around for more musical things soon!"

Ryan Seacrest first announced the news at the top of Monday's American Idol episode, when the Top 16 dwindled down to the Top 12.

"Before we get to the results, I have to tell you that finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition," the longtime host said. "He had to drop out, but we wish him the very best."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back