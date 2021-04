Advertisement

Vin Diesel says Paul Walker “sent” John Cena to ‘Fast and Furious 9’

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2021 at 8:24 am

Fast & Furious 9 will introduce John Cena to the franchise as the forsaken younger brother of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto, a move Diesel believes came in a message from his late friend and co-star Paul Walker.

"I remember once we started getting closer to production, [F9 director Justin Lin] and I would talk about how harrowing it would be to actually cast a new Toretto, the brother of Toretto," Diesel said in a recent press conference, according to Comicbook.

"There‚Äôs so many different directions you could go. And I remember John Cena coming into this Dom Shrine that I had where I would kind of go to meditate and train and start getting into that Dom state of mind," he continued. "And I remember John coming in and... call this crazy, but I remember feeling as though Pablo, Paul Walker, had sent him in.¬† I remember talking to Justin that night and saying, ‚ÄėMy gut and my heart feels like this was meant to be.‚Äô"

Cena joins Diesel¬†and returning cast members¬†Michelle Rodriguez,¬†Tyrese Gibson,¬†Chris ‚ÄúLudacris‚ÄĚ Bridges,¬†Nathalie Emmanuel¬†and¬†¬†Jordana Brewster, along with¬†Sung Kang,¬†Helen Mirren,¬†Kurt Russell¬†and¬†Charlize Theron.

F9 opens June 25.

