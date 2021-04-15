Advertisement

Former champ Buzzy Cohen to guest host this season’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions

Buzzy Cohen, who won more than $164,603 over nine games in his 2016 Jeopardy! debut, will guest host this season's Tournament of Champions, the long-running game show confirmed Wednesday on its official Twitter page.

Cohen went on to win the 2017 Tournament of Champions and returned in 2019 as a team captain for the show’s All-Star Games.

The Tournament of Champions is comprised of participants who won the most games between the last Tournament of Champions and the end of 2020, as well as the most recent Teachers Tournament and College Championship winners.

Jeopardy's 2021 Tournament of Champions airs May 17-28.

