HipDot Cosmetics partners with Reese’s for new makeup collection

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2021 at 7:07 am

(NEW YORK) -- If you are an equal parts fan of peanut butter candy and beautiful makeup, there's a new collab that has your tastes written all over it.

HipDot Cosmetics has teamed up with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to create a full makeup collection.

The latest limited-edition launch features five pieces that will eventually double as collector's items.

There's everything from a "Milk Chocolate" eyeshadow palette to scented lip balms.

“Reese's candy has satisfied millions of taste buds for so long, and when the opportunity came along to offer fans a new way to tap their other senses, it was too sweet of a deal to pass up," Jeff Sellinger, CEO of HipDot Cosmetics, said in a statement given to ABC News' Good Morning America.

He added, "We're excited to be working with this legendary household brand."

Another standout item from the collection is the Reese's Double Ended Brush Set. With the candy brand's signature bright yellow and orange hues, each synthetic brush head will give makeup lovers the freedom to define, pack, smudge or blend with ease.

With items starting at $14, the entire collection is vegan and certified cruelty-free like all other HipDot products. It also will be hitting digital shelves on HipDot's website, Ulta.com, Hersheyland.com and Hershey's Chocolate World locations.

In addition to Reese's, Hipdot has also previously launched Hello Kitty, Peeps and SpongeBob SquarePants-inspired collections.

