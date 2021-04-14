Advertisement

Best Song, best practices: COVID-19 safe Oscars ceremony will feature pre-recorded, outdoor Best Original Song performances

In keeping with the COVID-19 safe ceremony, this year's Oscars telecast will reportedly feature pre-recorded outdoor performances for the Best Original Song category.

Variety reports this year's nominated songs will be performed on the rooftop of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the opening of which was bumped from April 30 to September 30.

This year's nominees include: "Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah; "Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7; "Húsavík" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; "Io Si" - "Seen" from The Life Ahead; and One Night in Miami's "Speak Now."

The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles, the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and international locations via satellite, and will be broadcast live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.

